The ship, which has 100 cabins more than sister ship Symphony of the Seas, will launch in the US in March and sail from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona and Rome to offer seven-night western Mediterranean cruises from May.

European itineraries will open for sale on 22 September.

Wonder will feature eight onboard neighbourhoods - a first for an Oasis-class ship – with Royal’s Suite Class Neighbourhood offering guests staying in premium cabins an “elevated” Suite Sun Deck in a new location, a private restaurant, and Suite Lounge, as well as “the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet”.

The ship will also debut The Vue - a cantilevered bar with panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck by day and a colourful mosaic canopy overhead during the night.

Meanwhile, Royal promises underwater-themed play area Wonder Playscape will offer “next-level thrills” for children, with slides, climbing walls, games and an interactive mural.