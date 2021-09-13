Wonder of the Seas - Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis-class vessel and set to become the world’s largest cruise ship - will sail in Europe next summer, the line has revealed.
The ship, which has 100 cabins more than sister ship Symphony of the Seas, will launch in the US in March and sail from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona and Rome to offer seven-night western Mediterranean cruises from May.
European itineraries will open for sale on 22 September.
Wonder will feature eight onboard neighbourhoods - a first for an Oasis-class ship – with Royal’s Suite Class Neighbourhood offering guests staying in premium cabins an “elevated” Suite Sun Deck in a new location, a private restaurant, and Suite Lounge, as well as “the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet”.
The ship will also debut The Vue - a cantilevered bar with panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck by day and a colourful mosaic canopy overhead during the night.
Meanwhile, Royal promises underwater-themed play area Wonder Playscape will offer “next-level thrills” for children, with slides, climbing walls, games and an interactive mural.
Among a number of signature Oasis-class experiences set to return on Wonder will be “the tallest slide at sea”, The Ultimate Abyss, the FlowRider surf simulator and the Coney Island-inspired Boardwalk neighbourhood, while there will also be a newly designed kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean.
Royal Caribbean International president and chief executive, Michael Bayley, said: “The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the US and Europe is significant.”
Bayley said with half of the line’s fleet now sailing, Royal was “encouraged by what we’re seeing” and felt the US and European regions were “in the position” to host Wonder’s debut seasons.
“Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. And what’s in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favourites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age, can enjoy,” he added.