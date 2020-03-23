Ruby Princess’s docked and disembarked passengers on 19 March, but the vessel has since been linked to a number of coronavirus cases – and deaths – across Australia.



Earlier this week, New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller announced a criminal investigation into the "communications, actions, and other circumstances that led to the docking and disembarking of the vessel at Sydney Harbour".



The force confirmed on Thursday (9 April) detectives were new conducting inquiries onboard the ship as part of the investigation.



At around 7pm on Wednesday (8 April), strike force detectives boarded the ship to conduct inquiries, which included speaking with crew members, as well as gathering and seizing the voyage data recorder, or black box, and other items of interest to the investigation.