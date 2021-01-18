Lord Adonis is "optimistic" that the travel industry will see a quick recovery

Former transport secretary Lord Adonis says he expects holiday patterns to recover quickly once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

“I don’t see any evidence that people want to take a holiday on Zoom,” Adonis told TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce during the Virtual ITT Conference Forum.

“Rumours of the death of our industry are greatly exaggerated,” he insisted, paraphrasing US writer Mark Twain’s famous quote when his obituary was mistakenly printed.

“When vaccination is sufficiently widespread we can open up. I don’t believe travel patterns are going to change dramatically [from before the pandemic]."

“Once the vaccine has been rolled out, behaviour patterns will return, although the transitional pain will be acute.”