The 2015 atrocity killed all 224 on board a Russian Metrojet charter flight shortly after it left Sharm el Sheikh airport.

Islamic terrorists were said to have smuggled the bomb through the airport, leading many nations, including the UK, to impose a ban on flying there.

The UK lifted its suspension in October 2019, but Russia has only now given the go-ahead for the return of flights to Sharm and Hurghada.

EgyptAir flights are now operating from Moscow to both resorts, with 20 a week scheduled.

All tourism staff working in the Red Sea area have been double vaccinated, but Egypt as a whole remains on the UK’s red list.