Ryanair has added three new routes from Manchester airport, taking off in March.
The budget carrier had added Copenhagen, Paris Beauvais and Kerry to its route network at Manchester.
It will fly daily to Copenhagen, four-times-weekly to Paris Beauvais and twice-weekly to Kerry.
Ryanair has also announced an extra weekly Manchester-Shannon flight, boosting the route to six-times-weekly for summer 2020.
In total, Ryanair will operate 66 routes at Manchester airport this summer.
Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce three new Manchester routes to Copenhagen, Kerry and Paris Beauvais, commencing in March, which will operate daily, twice-weekly and four-times-weekly respectively, as part of our summer 2020 schedule.
"Customers in Manchester can now book flights to Copenhagen, Kerry and Paris Beauvais as far out as October 2020."