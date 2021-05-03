Ryanair and easyJet have vowed to appeal a decision by Italy’s antitrust authority to fine them millions of pounds for failing to refund customers in cash for flights cancelled due to Covid-19.

Reuters reports Italy’s consumer watchdog has slapped Ryanair with a €4.2 million (£3.6 million) fine, and easyJet with one totalling €2.8 million (£2.4 million). Spanish carrier Volotea was fined €1.4 million (£1.2 million) by Italy’s AGCM, Autorita’ Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, for the same reason.



The authority said all three carriers had provided customers booked on cancelled flights vouchers instead of the cash refunds they were due.



An easyJet spokesperson said: "EasyJet strongly believes it has always acted fairly and complied with all the ever-changing applicable laws. EasyJet firmly disagrees with the AGCM’s findings and it considers the final decision absolutely groundless. For these reasons, easyJet will appeal against the decision."



The spokesperson added the airline had introduced new customer policies to ensure refunds were paid more quickly, and was offering passengers greater flexibility over their bookings. "We are processing our customer refunds within seven days in full compliance with the law," they said.