Ryanair will launch its first routes from Belfast City airport for more than a decade in the summer.

The budget carrier has announced eight new routes departing the Irish capital, six to Spain, and one each to Portugal and Italy.



The programme includes seven weekly flights to Malaga, Majorca, Faro and Alicante.



It will serve Barcelona five times a week, and Ibiza, Milan Bergamo and Valencia twice a week.



Fares lead in for a limited time only from £14.99pp for travel from June to October.



All fares will come with the option to take advantage of a "zero change fee" guarantee if people’s plans change.