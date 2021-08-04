Birmingham will see the highest number of new destinations with four routes to Bucharest, Milan Bergamo, Turin and Vilnius.

Bournemouth will benefit from two new Ryanair routes to Budapest and Wroclaw, while Bristol sees the introduction of services to Malaga and Barcelona in Spain.

The other new routes will be Cardiff to Dublin, Luton to Grenoble and Gatwick to Malaga, which will operate six times per week through the winter season.

Ryanair will operate a total of 400 routes over the coming winter including more than 2,000 flights per week until the end of March 2022.

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s director of commercial, said: “We are delighted to announce 11 new winter routes from UK cities Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and London for those who are looking to enjoy a sunny winter getaway or take in the sights on a city break to the likes of Barcelona, Budapest, Dublin or Milan.”