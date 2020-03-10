The budget carrier expects to ground the majority of its aircraft over the next seven to 10 days.



It will also reduce seat capacity by somewhere in the region of 80% during April and May.



"A full grounding of the fleet cannot be ruled out," said Ryanair in a trading update issued on Monday (16 March).

"Over the past seven days, Italy, Malta, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Greece, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Norway and Cyprus have imposed flight bans of varying degrees. There has [also] been severe reduction of ATC [air traffic control] and essential airport services.



"Ryanair expects the result of these restrictions will be the grounding of the majority of its aircraft fleet across Europe over the next seven to 10 days.

"In those countries where the fleet is not grounded, social distancing restrictions may make flying to all intents and purposes, impractical – if not impossible."