Zadar has been added to Newcastle's destinations this summer

Ryanair will operate a weekly flight from Newcastle to the Croatian city of Zadar this summer.

Zadar is one of the key gateways to the Dalmatian coast and Croatia’s islands and the city is famous for its music festivals.

The route will launch on an unspecified date in July and operate until the end of October.

Zadar will be Ryanair’s nineth route from Newcastle this summer and follows the recent addition of Chania (Crete), which will operate twice a week. Both flights lead in at £19.99 one way.

Leon McQuaid, Newcastle’s head of aviation development, said:

“It’s fantastic to see more great news from Ryanair for the region today with the announcement of Zadar, a brand new destination for Newcastle International airport this summer.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming passengers from across the region when travel restrictions are eased.”