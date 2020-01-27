Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has hailed the budget carrier’s outgoing marketing chief for his transformative impact on Ryanair’s customer service and digital presence.
Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs confirmed to Reuters on Monday (10 February) he would leave his position after six years at the end of April to pursue new challenges.
Jacobs oversaw Ryanair’s "always getting better" plan, launched in 2014, which focused on improving customer service, overhauling the Ryanair website and creating the Ryanair app.
Other tenets included improving cabin interiors and streamlining the carrier’s ancillary offering, which has grown to represent 30% of Ryanair’s revenue – some €3 billion.
O’Leary, in a statement to Ryanair staff, said the carrier’s digital presence and customer service "had been transformed under Jacobs" over the past six years, according to Reuters.
He added many of the improvements led by Jacobs had underpinned Ryanair’s "successful growth and evolution".
His departure follows that of chief operating officer Peter Bellew, and comes ahead of a wholesale management restructure at Ryanair, with O’Leary set to take an overarching group chief executive role.