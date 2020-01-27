Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs confirmed to Reuters on Monday (10 February) he would leave his position after six years at the end of April to pursue new challenges.



Jacobs oversaw Ryanair’s "always getting better" plan, launched in 2014, which focused on improving customer service, overhauling the Ryanair website and creating the Ryanair app.



Other tenets included improving cabin interiors and streamlining the carrier’s ancillary offering, which has grown to represent 30% of Ryanair’s revenue – some €3 billion.