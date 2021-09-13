In a trading update, Ryanair said it now expected to deliver "more rapid traffic growth" over the next five years thanks, in part, to it taking delivery of more than 200 new Boeing aircraft.



The airline has increased its five-year growth forecast from 33% to 50% with its pre-Covid annual carryings rising from 149 million pre-pandemic to in excess of 225 million – 25 million passengers higher than its previous 200 million target.



Ryanair’s outlook is, though, conditional on no further adverse developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and rates of vaccination in Europe remaining at levels in excess of 90%.



It said its fleet of new B737 aircraft would lower costs, reduce emissions and open up new opportunities at airports across the continent, capitalising on legacy carriers’ struggles.