New summer services from the Scottish capital to Naples, Knock and Zadar will operate twice as week, as will winter routes to Knock, Tallin and Turin.

Edinburgh will feature 58 Ryanair routes this summer, with 245 flights a week. Next winter will see 45 routes and 203 weekly flights.

Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said: “As Europe’s largest airline, we’re delighted to deliver recovery and growth to Scotland despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following the successful vaccination programmes, Scottish air traffic led by Ryanair, is set to recover strongly in summer 2021 and we are pleased to announce our recovery schedules for Scotland.”

In addition, the airline will operate 10 routes from Prestwick this summer, seven from Glasgow and three from Aberdeen.