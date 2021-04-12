Ryanair's Eddie Wilson said it would look to extend the summer season to some destinations, such as Greece's islands (Pictured: Crete)

Ryanair's Eddie Wilson said it would look to extend the summer season to some destinations, such as Greece's islands (Pictured: Crete)

Ryanair’s boss is “really optimistic” about the European summer season predicting that consumers are “going to demand to travel” as vaccination rates rise in the coming months.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, told the online World Aviation Festival there would be “a critical point” when holidaymakers want to travel around Europe as more people receive their Covid-19 vaccines.

“It’s going to happen very suddenly. There’s no doubt that once death rates go down and the pressure comes off hospitals, people will want action fairly quickly,” predicted Wilson.

“I’m really optimistic about Europe. Once we get into May and June, the pressure is going to build. People are going to demand to travel but it will be later than last year. Europeans are going to get to the beaches one way or another.”

Wilson added there would be an “extended summer as people find a way of enjoying the sunshine”, particularly to destinations such as the Greek islands.