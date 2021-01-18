Ryanair’s Jab & Go ad campaign has been banned, upholding complaints the ads encouraged people to act in a potentially irresponsible manner once they have received a Covid vaccination.

According to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), 2,370 people complained about the ads, the first of which ran from 26 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 and the second from 4 January 2021.



Both adverts were broadly similar, featuring an image of a syringe and glass vial accompanied by on-screen text which read "vaccines are coming" and later "jab & go".



A voiceover said: "Vaccines are coming, so book your Easter and summer holiday today with Ryanair... so you could jab and go."



Accompanying footage, meanwhile, showed groups of people in their 20s and 30s enjoying their getaways, and taking part in what some complainants suggested was irresponsible behaviour in light of the pandemic such as not observing social distancing or wearing face coverings.



The ASA investigated three issues with the ads: firstly, that they implied most of the UK populating would be vaccinated against Covid by spring/summer 2021 and would be able to holiday free of the rules and restrictions relating both to travel and living in a world where Covid remained at-large. This complaint was upheld.



"The ads misleadingly provided consumers with a reassurance that being vaccinated against Covid-19 was likely to allow them to go on holiday without restrictions," said the watchdog.