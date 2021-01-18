Ryanair has been criticised for its 'cumbersome' refunds process

The Irish Travel Agents Association claims its members are owed around €20 million in refund payments by Ryanair.

The ITAA said members “continue to have problems with accessing flight refunds from Ryanair, and that this issue continues to affect bricks and mortar travel agents and online travel agents alike”.

The association accused the airline of running “ghost flights” - despite travel restrictions - with few passengers on board, to avoid paying refunds.

“Customers are instead being offered the option to reschedule their holiday or receive a voucher from the airline,” the ITAA said.

“The ITAA believes that under current government advice relating to non-essential travel, these flights should be cancelled and the consumer should be refunded.”

It said members have sent in “thousands of claims” to Ryanair.

“Those affected include a small travel agent in Munster owed €60,000, a travel agent specialising in school tours waiting for refunds of half a million euros and a prominent travel agency waiting on refunds for 1,400 customers.

"Overall, ITAA member travel agents are currently owed roughly €20 million in refund payments from Ryanair.”

The ITAA has approached Ireland’s Commission for Aviation Regulation to try to reach a solution, as well as liaising with the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and contacting Ryanair directly.

Pat Dawson, ITAA chief executive, said: “We want to work with Ryanair in getting customers refunded. But we have to go with Ryanair’s mechanisms which are cumbersome. We ask our customers to be patient with us.

“We are securing refunds but it is taking time.”

TTG has asked Ryanair to respond.