Group-wide schedules will be cut by more than 80% over the next six days (18 March through 24 March) before "most, if not all" flights are grounded.



"Over the past few days, the spread of Covid-19 has led most EU governments to impose severe travel bands and restrictions... causing widespread cancellations and travel disruptions across the network," said Ryanair in a statement.



"We advise customers considering travel that all government travel restrictions must be followed. We encourage customers to check relevant local guidelines issued by their government before they travel."