Ryanair is preparing to ground its entire fleet as travel restrictions and bans owing to the coronavirus continue to impact its operations.
Group-wide schedules will be cut by more than 80% over the next six days (18 March through 24 March) before "most, if not all" flights are grounded.
"Over the past few days, the spread of Covid-19 has led most EU governments to impose severe travel bands and restrictions... causing widespread cancellations and travel disruptions across the network," said Ryanair in a statement.
"We advise customers considering travel that all government travel restrictions must be followed. We encourage customers to check relevant local guidelines issued by their government before they travel."
Setting out the effect on its operations, Ryanair said from midnight on Wednesday (18 March) to midnight next Tuesday (24 March), the group – which comprises Ryanair, Lauda, Buzz and Malta Air – will cut flight schedules by more than 80%. All affected passengers will receive an email advising them of their options.
Then from midnight on 24 March, the group expects "most, if not all Ryanair Group flights will be grounded". It will maintain a "very small number of flights" to ensure essential connectivity "mostly between the UK and Ireland".
Ryanair says it will continue to stay in close contact with the foreign ministries of all EU governments in respect of the repatriation of EU citizens, and where possible, "may operate rescue flights to support this repatriation".
"All our thoughts and prayers are with our people, our customers and their families as we work our way through this crisis," the airline added in its statement.