The budget carrier now expects to post full-year profits in the region of €950 million to €1.05 billion, up from €800-€900 million.



Ryanair said the festive period was "characterised by higher than expected close-in bookings at better than expected yields".



Forward bookings for January through April are running 1% ahead of this time last year, while Ryanair group traffic is expected to grow to 154 million passengers, up from a previously forecast 153 million.



"As a consequence of this better Christmas/New Year travel period, and stronger forward bookings in Q4, Ryanair believes it is appropriate to raise its full-year PAT [profit after tax] guidance range from €800-€900 million to a new range of €950 million to €1.05 billion," said Ryanair in a trading update, issued on Friday morning (10 January).