Ryanair is welcomed back to Belfast City with a water cannon salute

Ryanair is welcomed back to Belfast City with a water cannon salute

Ryanair has returned to Belfast City airport with an extensive summer programme after an 11-year absence.

The airline will operate up to 14 flights a week to Faro plus services to Alicante, Malaga, Majorca and Barcelona. The budget carrier will expand to Valencia, Ibiza and Milan from next month.

Katy Best, Belfast City’s commercial director, said: “With travel restrictions easing, we are seeing an increase in demand from passengers keen to return to flying and travelling internationally.

“Welcoming Ryanair’s first flights today is significant as it marks the start of a busy summer schedule from Belfast City airport.”

Meanwhile, the airport has appointed Matthew Hall as chief executive. Hall starts on 1 August, taking over from Brian Ambrose, who is retiring.

Hall was a former chief commercial officer at London City airport.

Declan Collier, Belfast City chairman, said: “We are delighted that Matthew will come to Belfast City Airport to lead the post Covid-19 restart and recovery and to enhance the airport’s position within the UK market.

“Matthew’s extensive experience within the aviation sector and in particular, his knowledge of developing and commercialising a similar city centre airport, will be hugely valuable to Belfast City airport.