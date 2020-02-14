The budget carrier said the move was part of its ongoing sustainability campaign, which it says includes more than €20 million investment in new, greener aircraft.



Less than 4% of Ryanair’s 150 million annual passengers currently contribute to the scheme, the proceeds of which go towards supporting carbon offset projects.



These include, over the past year, pledging €250,000 towards a reforestation project in the Monchique region of southern Portugal, devastated by the country’s 2018 forest fires.



Ryanair says it will aim to work with more offset schemes and partners in 2020 using the proceeds from its voluntary offset contributions.



The carrier claims to have the lowest emissions of any major EU airline at 66 grams of CO2 per passenger kilometre.