Ryanair will up frequency on its Stansted-Rhodes service as part of the expansion of its summer flight programme

Ryanair will launch three new Greek island routes this summer, all flying from regional airports.

The budget carrier will launch a twice-weekly Manchester-Santorini service, and weekly Liverpool-Kos and Teesside-Corfu flights, in July.



It also plans to boost frequencies on three existing routes.



Its Manchester-Chania service will increase to from three-times-weekly to four-times-weekly and its Stansted-Rhodes service from three-times-weekly to six-times-weekly.



These changes will come into effect in July.



Ryanair will also up its twice-weekly Manchester-Chania service to three-times-weekly in August.