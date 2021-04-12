Ryanair will launch three new Greek island routes this summer, all flying from regional airports.
The budget carrier will launch a twice-weekly Manchester-Santorini service, and weekly Liverpool-Kos and Teesside-Corfu flights, in July.
It also plans to boost frequencies on three existing routes.
Its Manchester-Chania service will increase to from three-times-weekly to four-times-weekly and its Stansted-Rhodes service from three-times-weekly to six-times-weekly.
These changes will come into effect in July.
Ryanair will also up its twice-weekly Manchester-Chania service to three-times-weekly in August.