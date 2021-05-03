Ryanair will offer more than 175,000 Portugal seats from England this summer

Ryanair has dramatically upped Portugal flight capacity from England after the country was confirmed as one of 12 destinations making the UK government’s initial Covid "green list".

The budget carrier will offer an extra 175,000 seats to Portugal this summer, starting from 17 May when restrictions on international travel from England are lifted.



Dara Brady, Ryanair director of marketing, said: "We are very pleased to announce 175,000 extra seats to Portugal on the back of the UK’s green list.



"With quarantine-free travel now permitted to the likes of Faro, Lisbon and Porto, even more flights have been added to our UK schedule in order to meet the demand from our customers."



No details have yet been announced regarding flights from the UK’s devolved administrations, which are yet to confirm when they will allow international travel to resume.