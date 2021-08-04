The Irish low-cost carrier will operate 63 weekly services to 19 destinations from Newcastle from March 2022, including 12 new routes.



Ryanair said it had seen “very high demand” for its existing seven routes from Newcastle this summer despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The airline’s new routes from Newcastle for next summer will be Zadar, Paphos, Chania (Crete), Milan, Riga, Ibiza, Menorca, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Krakow.



Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said: “We have seen massive demand for flights from Newcastle this summer as UK customers flock to the beaches of Spain and Portugal and now customers will have much wider choice next summer.”



Nick Jones, Newcastle International’s chief executive, called Ryanair’s decision “very significant” for the airport and region.

“This will create new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineering alongside support services, and will generate economic value for the wider area,” added Jones.