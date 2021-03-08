Ryanair has launched a new Covid-19 travel wallet via its app (Credit: Lucas Davies / Unsplash)

Ryanair has launched a new Covid-19 travel wallet via its app (Credit: Lucas Davies / Unsplash)

Ryanair has upgraded its app with a new Covid-19 "travel wallet", designed to host negative Covid test and vaccination certificates.

The wallet allows passengers to upload any vital documents "that may be required for EU travel this summer" directly into the app, including passenger locator forms.



Budget carrier Ryanair said its new wallet feature would make EU air travel "as seamless as possible" for customers hoping to get away this summer.



The EU is working on a digital green pass proposal, which would certificate travellers’ vaccination status or pre-travel negative Covid test.



Ryanair though, said that while it was confident vaccination would allow the EU to lift its travel restrictions, a vaccine certification scheme was unlikely to be in place by the summer.



It said it was, therefore, wary that additional travel documents may be required by certain EU countries to certify passengers’ Covid status.