The Tourism Society has become the first in the UK to be issued the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels Stamp.

The WTTC’s seal of approval means the society is able to accredit members, which include regional tourist boards and attractions, via self-assessment.

The Safe Travels Stamp is an indication destinations and others involved in tourism are adhering to global health and hygiene protocols. It was designed in conjunction with World Health Organisation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Tourism Society is an important and well-respected organisation and we are pleased to see it supporting a number of enhanced health and safety measures, in line with our global protocols, to ensure safe travel,” said Gloria Guevara WTTC chief executive and president.

“We are delighted to recognise its efforts through the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp. It joins many other key organisations and more than 200 major destinations around the world using the stamp, which aims to reassure travellers and restore confidence to travel”.

On 24 February, the Society hosts Guevara at one of its Big Thinkers in Tourism series. The interview will look at of the future of tourism beyond Covid and towards 2030.