The Safer Tourism Foundation is calling for all holiday property landlords to install carbon monoxide alarms.
This comes as its research suggests less than half of holiday accommodation listed on peer-to-peer rental sites have the safety feature installed.
“Whether you rent out a cottage, caravan, boat or campervan to visitors and guests in the UK or abroad, installing a carbon monoxide alarm that complies with local safety legislation is the only proven method to alert guests whether this toxic gas is present,” said Katherine Atkinson, chief executive of the charity.
She added 40 people have been killed or injured by carbon monoxide while staying in a tent, caravan, holiday cottage or boat in the past two years.
The charity highlighted the story of a man, Mark Dingley, whose daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning while she was working abroad in 2015.
“Holidaymakers, gap year students and tourists need to think beyond travel insurance and suncream as part of their travel plans,” said Dingley.
“You have to take responsibility for your own safety and should never rely on others to keep you safe.
“I’d like carbon monoxide alarms sold in travel hubs such as airports and ferry terminals and travel sections of retail outlets of Boots. This visibility would raise awareness of the need for an alarm when travelling.”
Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, poisonous gas which can leak if household appliances are installed incorrectly or not maintained, and which can seep in from adjacent properties.
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week takes place from 18-24 November.
