This comes as its research suggests less than half of holiday accommodation listed on peer-to-peer rental sites have the safety feature installed.



“Whether you rent out a cottage, caravan, boat or campervan to visitors and guests in the UK or abroad, installing a carbon monoxide alarm that complies with local safety legislation is the only proven method to alert guests whether this toxic gas is present,” said Katherine Atkinson, chief executive of the charity.

She added 40 people have been killed or injured by carbon monoxide while staying in a tent, caravan, holiday cottage or boat in the past two years.