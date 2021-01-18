Spirit of the Danube will join Saga's fleet in 2022, sailing its inaugural voyage from Amsterdam

Saga’s second river ship, Spirit of the Danube, will join the over-50s specialist’s river fleet next year.

A keel-laying ceremony was held at Serbia’s Vahali shipyard on Wednesday (10 February) marking the start of construction.



The new 190-guest ship, sister to Spirit of the Rhine, will sail its inaugural cruise from Amsterdam.



Future destinations will include Budapest, Vienna, Rousse and Tulcea.



Saga said the ship’s design had been inspired by the culture and landscape found along the Danube.



Facilities include a lounge, library, bar and two restaurants, one of which will serve a Mark Sargeant signature dish – with the celebrity chef set to join a number of the ship’s itineraries once it enters service.



Other departures will see Spirit of the Rhine host natural historian and TV presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff; Antiques Roadshow expert Eric Knowles; and horticulturalist Sir Roddy Llewellyn.