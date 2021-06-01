Saga has recruited new staff for its cruise contact centre as demand from consumers increases

Saga has recruited new staff for its cruise contact centre as demand from consumers increases

Saga’s Dave Johncock says its cruise customers are feeling more confident after being among the first in the UK to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In recent months, we’ve seen demand rapidly grow. Our customers were among the first to be vaccinated and, as confidence in travel grows, so do the call volumes coming into our contact centre.





For example, in April we saw a 127% increase in the volume of calls to our holidays team in the week following the government’s announcement on the resumption of international travel. At much the same time, we saw our cruise call volumes increase by 110%.



I’m sure you can imagine that this has put pressure on our call centres, so I’d like to thank you for your patience as I know there have been some delays in getting through.



I’m very pleased to say that should no longer be an issue, as we’re now recruiting for both our holidays and cruise contact centres and already have 17 new starters taking to the phones as I write this.



We’re also continuously looking for ways to improve our online offering to save you having to call us to make new bookings. If you haven’t already, I’d urge you to visit sagaagents.co.uk and register – it’s a fantastic tool that will save you time spent on the phone. And thanks again for your ongoing support.



Dave Johncock is head of cruise sales and service at Saga



