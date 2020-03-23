Saga hailed the impact of the first of its two new-builds Spirit of Discovery, launched in August

However, tour operator profits fell 37% from £14.7 million to £9.2 million, with Saga citing "weak customer demand" which would likely accelerate "due to the impact of Covid-19".

Its cruise segment generated £10.6 million profit, up 54% from £6.9 million during 2018/19 thanks in part to the launch in August of the first of its two new-build ships Spirit of Discovery.

The group confirmed on Thursday (9 April) underlying profits before tax across its travel division fell by £1.8 million for the full-year to 31 January from £21.6 million to £19.8 million.

"Bookings for cruise have been resilient in the current situation," said Saga, with forward bookings for September to January 2021 so far achieving 66% of target revenue, and 2021/22 some 16%.



Saga has though temporarily stopped marketing its 2021/22 season to new customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.



It hailed in its annual report, issued on Thursday, the first six months of Spirit of Discovery’s inaugural year. "The new ship also met financial expectations with Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] in the second half of the year of £20 million.



While there is uncertainty over the delivery date for [sister ship] Spirit of Adventure as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the group’s expectation is that this will be completed within the next 12 months."



Saga added delivery of Spirit of Adventure, which had been due this August, would "complete the transformation" of its cruise business.