Head of trade sales Iain Powell, speaking to TTG at Spirit of Adventure’s naming ceremony on Monday (19 July), said the line had retained 70% of existing guests since the start of the pandemic, putting Saga in a good position for forward business.



Powell added the line had seen “astounding” forward bookings through the trade, which had surpassed 2019 levels for three of the last six months. “It shows the demand that’s out there and coming through travel agents – we can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done,” he said.