Spirit of the Rhine’s inaugural six-night voyage in March 2021, Bootleg Beatles, will go to Amsterdam city, Alkmaar Beatles museum, Enkhuizen and Zaandem.

A separate trip, Gilbert and Sullivan on the Rhine, will take place for seven nights in June. Passengers can enjoy live performances of the duo’s pieces and tours of Arnhem, Amsterdam, Cologne and Dusseldorf.

There will also be a Rembrandt to Rubens itinerary departing in May, which includes the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and Royal Museum of Fine Art in Antwerp.

Other itineraries include the Rhine, Moselle, Main, Danube and waterways of Holland.

DJ Johnnie Walker, cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew, broadcasters Alistair Stewart and John Sergeant, TV gardener Charlie Dimmock, art expert Raj Bisram and wine connoisseur Jilly Goolden will sail on the ship in its first season.

The 190-passenger ship echoes the styling of Saga Cruises’ new ocean vessels, with most of the 17sqm cabins including a French balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is also a lounge and bar, gym, library, sun deck with hot tub, barbecue, extensive seating on deck and two restaurants.

All cruises will be sold on a full-board package with a minimum of three excursions.