Line has unveiled details for the inaugural itinerary of new ship Spirit of Adventure

Line has unveiled details for the inaugural itinerary of new ship Spirit of Adventure

Saga has launched UK cruises for this summer and revealed the inaugural itinerary for its new ship, Spirit of Adventure .

Departing Tilbury on 26 July, the sister vessel to Spirit of Discovery will sail a 15-night voyage from Tilbury– taking in Newcastle, Newhaven, Dundee, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Ullapool, St Kilda, Greenock, Belfast, Douglas, Holyhead, Bristol and Falmouth before disembarking in Dover.

Sightseeing tours of Newcastle, Edinburgh, Belfast and Bristol included, with prices from £3,458pp.

Saga has also unveiled three itineraries - Scottish Highlands and Islands, Great British Isles Adventure and Northern Isles to the Fjords – for Spirit of Discovery, all round-trips from Tilbury.

As a gesture of thanks for their loyalty, Saga guests whose cruises had been cancelled due to Covid were proactively offered the option to rebook on to this summer’s cruises - prior to them going on general sale.

Guests must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to sail – with Saga the first major cruise operator to announce such a policy in January.

Spirit of Discovery’s Scottish Highlands and Islands voyage departs on 27 June and is a six-day itinerary, which includes a visit to the Shetland Islands. Prices start from £1,154pp.