Passengers onboard Saga’s Spirit of Discovery were denied permission to disembark in Gibraltar at the weekend after dozens of guests were struck down with norovirus.
Saga confirmed to TTG on Monday (10 February) "a number of individuals" were suffering from a gastrointestinal illness onboard Discovery following a recent cruise to Italy.
A Gibraltar government spokesperson told GBC, the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, the ship was refused permission to dock when it arrived on Saturday morning (8 February).
The ship, understood to be carrying 868 passengers and 513 crew, has continued instead onto Southampton where the cruise terminates.
"We have a number of individuals suffering from a gastrointestinal illness onboard Spirit of Discovery following her recent cruise to Italy," said a Saga spokesperson.
"Due to the possibility this could be caused by the winter vomiting bug, the second most frequently reported illness after the common cold, the Port of Gibraltar took the decision not to allow passengers to leave the ship.
"As a result, she continued with her journey back to Southampton which was our next port of call concluding this cruise.
“Our high hygiene standards and well-practiced procedures mean that the illness has remained contained. The health of our customers is of paramount importance to us and we shall continue to take all appropriate steps to ensure their wellbeing.”