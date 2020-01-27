"We have a number of individuals suffering from a gastrointestinal illness onboard Spirit of Discovery following her recent cruise to Italy," said a Saga spokesperson.



"Due to the possibility this could be caused by the winter vomiting bug, the second most frequently reported illness after the common cold, the Port of Gibraltar took the decision not to allow passengers to leave the ship.

"As a result, she continued with her journey back to Southampton which was our next port of call concluding this cruise.



“Our high hygiene standards and well-practiced procedures mean that the illness has remained contained. The health of our customers is of paramount importance to us and we shall continue to take all appropriate steps to ensure their wellbeing.”