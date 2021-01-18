Spirit of Adventure's inaugural sailing on 4 May is current scheduled to go ahead as planned

Spirit of Adventure's inaugural sailing on 4 May is current scheduled to go ahead as planned

Saga has written to all cruise and holiday customers informing them they must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before travelling on one of the group’s trips.

Despite the UK’s vaccine programme continuing apace, the over-50s specialist has pushed back restart dates for its cruise and holiday operations to May to give customers more time to get vaccinated.



New ship Spirit of Adventure’s inaugural voyage will go ahead as planned on 4 May, while sister ship Spirit of Discovery will re-enter passenger service on 2 June.



Saga’s holiday programme, meanwhile, will restart from 1 May; this include hotel breaks, escorted tours and river cruises.



"The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19," said a Saga spokesperson.