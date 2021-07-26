Saga will resume international cruising in October after its inaugural summer seacation season, the line has confirmed.
Spirit of Adventure will embark on a five-day Taste of the Continent cruise on 5 October sailing from dover, taking in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge.
The cruise leads in from £1,156pp.
Then on 24 October, Spirit of Discovery will set sail on a 22-night Treasures of the Croatian Coast cruise, exploring the Adriatic.
Besides Hvar and Split, the itinerary features Venice, Valletta and Kotor, with calls too in Malaga and Mahon (Menorca).
Prices start from £6,299pp.
Saga is currently discounting its round-Britain cruises by up to 35%.
Spirit of Adventure will sail a six-night Westward to the Isles of Scilly itinerary departing 10 August followed by a seven-night Western Wonders trip.
Spirit of Discovery, meanwhile, will sail a new six-night Wales and West Country cruise onboard Spirit of Discovery departing 21 August.
Later this month, both Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure will also sail Scotland’s highlands and islands.