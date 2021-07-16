Speaking to TTG before the ceremony, head of trade sales Iain Powell praised the “exceptional” backing the company had received from agents over the past 15 months, pointing out that in the last three years, trade bookings had nearly tripled to 20% of the line’s business.



“Agent support for us has been unbelievable and unwavering,” he added.

Monday’s naming of the 999-passenger Spirit of Adventure coincided with the lifting of lockdown restrictions across the country, marking the first christening of a new ship at the Hampshire port.



It was also the first major in-person ship launch at a UK port since Saga’s sister, Spirit of Discovery, was christened by the Duchess of Cornwall in Dover nearly two summers ago.