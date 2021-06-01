Darin Bowland and Jason Ikiadis will join Kim Tanner as the captains of Saga's ships

Saga has appointed two new cruise captains to operate Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure ahead of the ships’ return to sailing this summer.

Darin Bowland and Jason Ikiadis will join Kim Tanner - who has been a captain for the cruise line for five years.

Bowland will take the helm of Spirt of Discovery on 27 June on its voyage around the British Isles and Tanner will take Spirit of Adventure on her inaugural 15-night domestic cruise on 26 July.

Bowland has previously held positions with Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation after starting his career as a cadet with the Royal Canadian Navy in 1985.

He said: "When I first joined the cruise industry the business was all about the guests. After many years driving larger ships with 3000+ passengers, I am really looking forward to getting to know our guests and crew."

Ikiadis, who has worked for Azamara and Tui, said "following in the footsteps" of his father and grandfather, who were both seafarers, was "inevitable."

"Saga is a well-established and well-known brand, with a loyal base of guests who enjoy that personal experience. Being able to captain two brand new ships is exciting."