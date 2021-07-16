Accommodating 999 passengers, both are identical in size, with virtually mirror image facilities and the same free-flowing contemporary vibe and signature artworks that push both boutique vessels up the style stakes.

But where Spirit of Discovery’s colour scheme is a muted palate of understated shades that complement and blend, Spirit of Adventure screams for attention with splashes of bright hues giving it a bolder persona.

The idea, according to Saga chief executive Nigel Blanks is to give each ship its own distinct personality for guests to try, likening them to “sister ships like twins, but wearing different clothes”.