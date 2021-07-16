Spirit of Adventure was officially named by godmother Commodore Inga Kennedy, former head of the Royal Navy Medical Service, in Portsmouth on Monday (19 July).



The ship is Saga’s second new-build and is sister to Spirit of Discovery, which was christened by the Duchess of Cornwall in July 2019.



Saga took delivery of Adventure last year, but it is yet to enter passenger service owing to the Covid crisis.



It is due to sail a 15-night Discover the British Isles inaugural departing Tilbury on Monday (26 July).