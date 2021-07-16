The godmother of Saga’s newest ship, Spirit of Adventure, has hailed its arrival as heralding a return to "better times".
Spirit of Adventure was officially named by godmother Commodore Inga Kennedy, former head of the Royal Navy Medical Service, in Portsmouth on Monday (19 July).
The ship is Saga’s second new-build and is sister to Spirit of Discovery, which was christened by the Duchess of Cornwall in July 2019.
Saga took delivery of Adventure last year, but it is yet to enter passenger service owing to the Covid crisis.
It is due to sail a 15-night Discover the British Isles inaugural departing Tilbury on Monday (26 July).
"This country has suffered a lot over the past 18 months," said Kennedy. "And despite not being out of this yet, people need to look forward to better times.
"Saga, and the Spirit of Adventure, is ready to offer people those long-awaited holidays in safe and luxurious surroundings."
Sara Macefield was in Portsmouth for TTG on Monday to offer a first look around the new ship.
Saga’s two new ships are twins with different clothes - hence #SpiritofAdventure has a different look and feel to her sister #SpiritifDiscovery with more bold colours. #newship #shipnaming pic.twitter.com/BThwZth5PP— Sara Macefield (@SaraMacefield) July 19, 2021