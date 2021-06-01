Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to stay in more than two properties on the island under a relaxation of rules

Fully vaccinated visitors to Saint Lucia have been allowed extra freedoms when travelling around the island – including being able stay in more than two properties, book hire cars, explore shops and markets and dine at more local restaurants.

Quarantine requirements have also been removed for vaccinated returning nationals.

All visitors to Saint Lucia are able to stay at a range of “Covid-certified” accommodations and vaccinated visitors can now split their time on the island between more than two.

To be considered fully vaccinated, travellers must have had the second dose of a two-dose Covid vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel and must indicate their vaccination status when completing their pre-arrival entry form alongside uploading proof of vaccination.

Visitors must travel with their vaccination card or documentation. For British visitors, vaccination proof on the NHS app or an NHS letter will be accepted. NHS vaccine appointment cards should not be used.

Upon arrival in Saint Lucia, pre-registered fully vaccinated visitors will be expedited via a dedicated health screening line and provided with an identification wristband, which must be worn for the duration of their stay.