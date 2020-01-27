Saint Lucia smashed its annual stay-over visitor record in 2019 as numbers surged past the 400,000 mark for the first time.
In total, the island nation welcomed 423,736 stay-over visitors last year, an increase of 100,000 (38%) in just 10 years.
The island’s stay-over arrivals last year were up 7% on 2018, itself a record-breaking year for Saint Lucia.
Arrivals from the UK increased 6.2% last year to 83,669, with Britons now accounting for 19% of Saint Lucia’s figures – its third largest market after the US with 45% (191,000) and the Caribbean itself with 20% (85,000).
The UK leads the way in terms of duration of stay at an average of 10.76 nights per visit.
Saint Lucia tourism minister Dominic Fedee said it was vital the island continued to grow in a sustainable manner.
“We are not simply interested in increasing numbers, but more importantly ensuring the growth trajectory of the industry is sustainable and that it touches every facet of economic development leading to employment creation and income generation for our people," he said.
Fedee stressed that despite Saint Lucia having one of the high average daily rates in the Caribbean, demand for visits and stays remained strong.
Of the figures, he added: “We are extremely proud of this achievement. It is the result of strong industry leadership, coupled with well thought out and targeted marketing policies and programs that result in employment generation for thousands of Saint Lucians either on the front lines of the hospitality industry or indirectly via related industries.
"Surpassing the 400,000 visitor-arrival threshold truly is a fitting way to conclude the island’s recognition of its 40th year of independence.”
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has pledged to keep up momentum and support the trade in selling the island. The push this year includes a large-scale marketing campaign, including TV advents with British Airways which will run until April.
Other activities include billboard ads; radio; and digital, trade and niche media promotions, such as diving and birding. The island will also release its first podcast series this year, fronted by presenter and writer Jon Holmes.