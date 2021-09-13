It was recently laid bare in The Times by [chief travel writer] Chris Haslam, and it didn’t make for pleasant reading for those of us in travel.

That said, I believe we need to move on. We must look to the future, as a business and as individuals. We owe it to ourselves, our friends, and colleagues throughout Asia and the rest of the world, who are struggling much more than us without any income.



We also owe it to you, our staunch supporters, friends and industry partners.



As a sector, we’ve been dancing around about what our mutual clients can and can’t do for a long time – what we at ETG could do was organise Maldives holidays, very briefly, last winter. Like most companies, we’ve done our best to engage and entertain during that time while conserving cash and resources ready to come back as strong as ever.



Now, though, furlough is coming to an end, and there will be no sector-specific support for the travel sector. We need to repay the enormous faith shown by so many people in the specialist travel sector – customers who have postponed bookings for over a year, agents who have supported them in doing so, and employees who have stuck the course on or off furlough.



We need to repay our trade bodies, partner companies and the travel press, who have fought our corner with the government. There wouldn’t be a specialist sector left without you.