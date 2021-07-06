The Cowbridge-based business traded under several brands: Canvas and Compass Travel, Jordan Tours, Petra Pilgrimages, Strachan Sports Travel and Strachan Travel.



It also operated the following websites: canvasandcompasstravel.com, jordantours.co.uk, samsmithtravel.com and strachansportstravel.com.



The CAA said Sam Smith Travel Ltd failed on Thursday (15 July) and it was “currently collating information” about the company. The CAA added it would be issuing an update “as soon as possible”.

Sam Smith Travel was also a member of Abta and TTG has approached the association for comment.





The company was founded by managing director Sam Smith who has 50 years of running both retail and business travel agencies, as well as seven years as a tour operator.



One of the agency’s brands, Strachan Sports Travel, organised trips to sporting events around the world as well as sports tours for schools, clubs and businesses.





When TTG called Sam Smith Travel, there was an automated message saying the office was currently closed.