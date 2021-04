Sandals and Beaches have unveiled plans for three new hotels in Jamaica.

The company will transform two all-inclusive resorts acquired last year – the former Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa in Ocho Rios and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, plus a parcel of beachfront land adjacent to the Ocho Rios resort, into “three distinct experiences under the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands”.