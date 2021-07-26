Atwell joined Sandals in 2001 as a sales manager, and is now responsible for growing the firm’s business through the trade in Scotland, Cumbria, Tyne & Wear, Northumberland, Cleveland, Durham and Northern Ireland.



By ticking over into his 21st year, Atwell brings the total years served by Sandals’ UK sales team to almost 133 in total.



"It’s been a true pleasure working for the company and I hope I can continue on for another 20 years," said Atwell, who added he had lived late Sandals’ chair and founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart’s mantra that he’d never really felt like he’d "worked" a day in his life.