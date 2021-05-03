Stewart (left) said the new Dunn's River resort was the last one on which he collaborated with his late father

Sandals has broken ground on the first phase of a series of new developments in Jamaica .

Executive chair Adam Stewart was joined by Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness to mark the occasion on Wednesday (26 May).



The first phase of the US $230 million project will involve a total transformation of Sandals Dunn’s River.



The resort was originally acquired by the group in 1990 and returns to the Sandals’ portfolio under the same name.



Sandals plans to complete the work on the new-look Sandals Dunn’s River resort by Q4 2022.



The second phase of the work will involve creating an adjacent sister property, Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, slated for completion in 2023.



“This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts and a moment of deep meaning for my family," said Stewart. "We stand near where my father grew up, a place that was close to his heart.



"As we embark on our strategic growth plans, we are proud to bring to life his vision through this incredible property. There will simply be nothing like it."