Stewart: 'Never had it been more important for all of us in the Caribbean to move together' (Credit: Sandals)

It was in the week of 20 March last year the Caribbean began to shut its borders.

"The tourism industry recognised it was literally life or death,” recalls Sandals executive chair Adam Stewart. "Everyone started talking about protocols. But there was no way then to Google ‘how to establish health and hygiene protocols for a multi-national resort chain during a pandemic’.

"Then something beautiful happened. The biggest airlines, cruise lines and hospitality chains came together in a way that was unprecedented. Sandals led the way representing the Caribbean. We drafted the Sandals platinum protocol – it was the most comprehensive [Covid] protocol then, and remains so today.

“I was incredibly proud to be a Caribbean national and watch the partnerships flourish. We issued our protocol publicly, gave it to smaller hoteliers and villa operators and told them to plagiarise it – never had it been more important for all of us to move together.”

It’s a remarkably measured take on what quickly became, and continues to be, the greatest crisis the travel industry has ever faced. But echoing his late father Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s unwavering belief in the resolve of the Caribbean and its people, Stewart saw Covid as another opportunity for the world’s most tourism-dependent region to shine.