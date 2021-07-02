The commemorations are timed in line with Stewart's birthday on Tuesday (6 July)

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) will commemorate the life of late founder and chairman Gordon "Butch" Stewart in a series of on-property and digital happenings timed to honour his birthday on Tuesday (6 July).

Each resort will be presented with a framed photograph of Stewart to be displayed in a "prominent position" for viewing by guests, team members, and visitors.

In addition, each resort will introduce an "Ocean Lookout" - a favourite spot identified at each hotel that was noted by Stewart for its "stunning views" of the sea.

Every "Ocean Lookout" will be accompanied by a plaque with the following inscription: "’My idea of luxury is being by the sea…’ - Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder, Sandals Resorts. As it was for our founder, may the Caribbean be an endless source of inspiration, peace, and pure joy."

The Sandal’s UK team paid tribute to the late founder earlier this year.

SRI executive chairman Adam Stewart spoke to TTG July 2021 about the future of SRI and his father’s passing.

Speaking about the commemorations, he said: "These are small ways of honouring big things that were important to my dad."