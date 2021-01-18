Stewart takes over following the death of his father Butch, who founded the brand in 1981. Adam Stewart has worked for the all-inclusive specialist for more than two decades, serving as chief executive officer and most recently deputy chair.

“My father’s shoes are impossible to fill, but we will follow in his ground-breaking footsteps to continue the important work we all set out to do together,” he said.

In 2009, Adam Stewart launched the Sandals Foundation with a mission to lift communities through education, healthcare, and environmental protection. He will continue to serve as the foundation’s president.

In 2016, he was also bestowed the Order of Distinction, Commander Class, by Jamaica, for outstanding contribution to tourism.

“As a company and as a team, we are poised for the future,” he said. “We are already leading the industry in recovering from the greatest setback in the history of travel. We will continue to lead not just by saying but by doing.”