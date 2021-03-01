South Seas Hideaway, one of the new suites at Sandals Royal Barbados

Sandals will launch 66 new suites at its Royal Barbados property this summer.

The additional accommodation, known as South Seas Village and available from 1 July, takes the number of rooms to 338.

All-inclusive packages in the new rooms are from £2,099pp including flights from Heathrow.

The development brings four new room categories, including three new Butler Level suites and one Club Level suite.

Two freshwater swimming pools are part of the development, one with a full-service pool bar.

Other additions at the resort include a farm-to-table restaurant and a New York-style deli.